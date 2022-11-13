Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 334.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $48.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HOG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

