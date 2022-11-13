Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 80,000 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,789,475 shares in the company, valued at $42,609,477.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,167 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $62,867.76.

On Friday, November 4th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 50,200 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $170,178.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $230,490.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $196,299.95.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $146,412.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $57,960.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $44,492.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Down 26.2 %

NASDAQ:TOI opened at $2.17 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 86,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 167,527 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 696.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 125,856 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Articles

