Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Holdings Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,666 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 100.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 119.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRTG opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.68. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 229,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $317,393.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,593.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

