Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) shot up 12.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.85. 30,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 350,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $5,969,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 930,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 355,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 825.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 198,158 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,327,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

