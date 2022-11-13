Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.