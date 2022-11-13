Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 178,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 729.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

