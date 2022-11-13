Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.50 and last traded at $71.50. Approximately 2,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 129,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.95.

HURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,844,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,388,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after acquiring an additional 274,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

