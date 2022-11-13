ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $103.66 and last traded at $103.66. Approximately 868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 135,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

ICF International Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.94.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,396,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $66,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ICF International by 11.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,861,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ICF International by 42.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

