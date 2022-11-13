Independent Family Office LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Independent Family Office LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

