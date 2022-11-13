Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 9.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 252.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $2,775,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $92.56 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.08.
INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.
