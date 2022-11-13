Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $112.88 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average is $107.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

