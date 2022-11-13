Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,709 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 742.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 147.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BJUN opened at $31.30 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86.

