Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 35010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Inomin Mines Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 million and a PE ratio of -11.25.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project located Newfoundland; the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property situated in the south-western British Columbia; the Beaver Magnesium-Nickle-Cobalt property located in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia; the Lynx Nickel property in British Columbia; and La Gitana and Pena Blanca Gold-Silver projects located in Mexico.

