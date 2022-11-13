Insider Buying: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,438.85.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$11.77 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
