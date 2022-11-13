Insider Buying: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,438.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$11.77 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

