Insider Buying: Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Director Buys $1,290,420.00 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

