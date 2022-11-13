Insider Buying: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Acquires $1,028,400.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
IGM Biosciences Price Performance
IGM Biosciences stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.48. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $61.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Further Reading
