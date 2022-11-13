Insider Buying: Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Rating) insider Peter Everingham bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.09 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$201,720.00 ($130,987.01).

Super Retail Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Get Super Retail Group alerts:

Super Retail Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. Super Retail Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.13%.

About Super Retail Group

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.