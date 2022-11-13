Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) General Counsel Sells $1,273,800.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,273,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at $17,245,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ARES opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,537,000 after acquiring an additional 430,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,642,000 after acquiring an additional 133,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after acquiring an additional 117,080 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

