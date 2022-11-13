Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Sells 21,983 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) Director Jennifer Wong sold 21,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.62, for a total value of C$1,156,853.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,057.50.
Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Jennifer Wong sold 40,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.36, for a total value of C$2,134,500.00.
Aritzia Trading Down 0.2 %
ATZ opened at C$54.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32. Aritzia Inc. has a 12 month low of C$31.67 and a 12 month high of C$60.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
