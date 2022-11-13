Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) COO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CoreCivic Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:CXW opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CoreCivic Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 39.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 68,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 99.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 41,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 243,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 60.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

