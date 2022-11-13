Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) COO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CoreCivic Stock Down 3.8 %
NYSE:CXW opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.89.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
