Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 1,730 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.65. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $249.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in F5 by 38.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

