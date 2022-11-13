Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 1,730 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of F5 stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.65. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $249.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in F5 by 38.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
