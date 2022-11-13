Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells $1,080,000.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $231.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.73.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.47.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

