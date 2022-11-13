Insider Selling: Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) CEO Sells 2,225 Shares of Stock

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Alan Ciesinski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

On Tuesday, November 8th, David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of Lancaster Colony stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LANC stock opened at $204.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $214.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.16.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.