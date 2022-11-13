Insider Selling: Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CEO Sells $976,800.00 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,740,000 after purchasing an additional 191,106 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 101,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,873.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 230,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 219,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

