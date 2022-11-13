Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells 3,269 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Selective Insurance Group Price Performance
Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on SIGI. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.