Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells 3,269 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIGI. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

