Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells 7,683 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.3 %
Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.
Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.