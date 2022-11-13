Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells 7,683 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.3 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

