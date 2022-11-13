Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $250,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,186,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 757,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,365 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $73.55 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,101,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

