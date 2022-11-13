International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $506,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 97,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.06.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

