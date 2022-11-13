International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 76.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 13.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 102,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IGT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

IGT opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.84. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

