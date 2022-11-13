Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

