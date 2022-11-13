Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 818,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 3,229,084 shares.The stock last traded at $28.66 and had previously closed at $29.07.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,981,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 674.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,352,000 after buying an additional 2,720,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 355.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,610,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after buying an additional 1,256,509 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,041,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4,769.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 873,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 855,898 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

