Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PWB opened at $63.22 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70.

