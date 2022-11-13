Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Stake Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6,968.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 330,675 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,849,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 261,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,228,000 after buying an additional 43,997 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RGI opened at $184.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $154.21 and a 12 month high of $201.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

