Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $369,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO opened at $78.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.22 and a 12-month high of $96.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72.

