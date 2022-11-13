Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stake Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 208.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -360.39 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

