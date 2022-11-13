Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.34 and last traded at $49.66. Approximately 21,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 617,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,240.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,948 shares of company stock worth $8,237,174 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 963,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

