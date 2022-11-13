iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stake Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,763,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 34,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 309,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 61,942 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 271,948 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.