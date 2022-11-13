iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 301,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 52,694 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

