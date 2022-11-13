iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 172,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 952,957 shares.The stock last traded at $32.96 and had previously closed at $32.22.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,057,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,733,000 after acquiring an additional 851,254 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,050,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,482.5% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 189,518 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.