iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCJ opened at $62.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $80.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66.
