iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3,714.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 430,546 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 75,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36.

