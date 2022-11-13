iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 1,013.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $77.83 and a 1 year high of $93.64.

