Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 80,606 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 80,606 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.8% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 176,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 105,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in Apple by 25.8% during the second quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.