Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,930 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 54.7% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 274.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Plug Power by 34.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $17.89 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

