Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter worth about $237,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The stock has a market cap of $753.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.07%.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $164,924.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $164,924.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $129,903.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 192,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,645.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,603 shares of company stock valued at $343,375. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

