Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $545,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 44.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,533,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LEU opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $571.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

