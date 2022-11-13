Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $455,000 in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

