Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $472,000 in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Separately, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA TDV opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87. ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $67.89.

