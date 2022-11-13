Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,034,000 after acquiring an additional 201,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradata by 19.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,482,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $32.79 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.