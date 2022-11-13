Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 36.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Popular by 525.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Popular by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 869,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,849,000 after purchasing an additional 87,038 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPOP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $73.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.47 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

